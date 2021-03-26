Bound for the Buckeyes; Niles football standout commits to Ohio State

Niles Senior Zack Cicero has officially committed to continue his playing career at Ohio State.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles Senior Zack Cicero has officially committed to continue his playing career with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

A standout defensive lineman for the Red Dragons, Cicero stand 6’3″ and weighs 230 lbs.

Last season, he finished with 30 total tackles in seven games for Niles.

For his efforts last season, Cicero was named All Northeast-8 Conference First Team.

He helped lead the Red Dragons to a record of 5-4.

In the classroom, Cicero plans to major in business administration at Ohio State.