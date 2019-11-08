Bound for MAC: Ursuline’s Maris Barbato commits to Toledo softball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline softball standout Maris Barbato has verbally committed to the University of Toledo.
Last season as a sophomore with the Irish, Barbato batted .525. She led the Irish in stolen bases, slugging percentage and triples the last two seasons.
She also owns the school record for career triples in just two seasons.
“Maris is a special talent and has all the tools and intangibles to be very successful as she continues her high school career and moves into the college ranks,” said Ursuline Head Coach Michael Kernan.
In 2019, Barbato helped lead Ursuline to a record of 23-5 overall, and an appearance in the District Championship game.