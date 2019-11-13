Bound for D-I: McDonald’s Megan Ward signs with Dayton Softball

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald Senior Megan Ward has officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play college softball at the University of Dayton.

Ward is a 3-time All-Conference player (First-Team All ITCL and two First Team All-MVAC).

Through her first three varsity seasons, Ward has led the team in batting average at .692. She also is first on the team in hits, runs scored and stolen bases in each of the past three seasons.

She has recorded in excess of 150 hits, with 120 runs scored for the Lady Blue Devils. Ward has also piled 48 stolen bases in her career.



Ward chose Dayton over Ohio University, Akron, YSU, Buffalo, and Radford.