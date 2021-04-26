Both parties back bill for image rights for college athletes

It would give college athletes the right to be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressman who played football at Ohio State has reintroduced a bipartisan bill that would give college athletes the right to earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, an Ohio Republican, and Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat from Missouri, on Monday co-sponsored the Student Athlete Level Playing Field Act.

It would give college athletes the right to be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness.

It is the third bill related to such compensation in college sports to be introduced during this Congress. But it’s the first with support from lawmakers in each party.