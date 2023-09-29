BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Boston Mulinix poured in four touchdowns in a 56-0 West Branch victory over Marlington Friday night.
Beau Alazaus added two touchdown passes for the Warriors in the winning effort.
Zachary Coffee had a long interception return for a touchdown as well.
West Branch (6-1) will host Alliance in week seven.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.