Boston Marathon canceled for first time in 124 years

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, the elite men break from the start of the 123rd Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass. The 2020 Boston Marathon, which was rescheduled to run on Sept. 14th, was canceled Thursday May 28, 2020 for the first time in its 124-year history due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)

(WKBN) – The Boston Marathon is canceled for the first time in its 124-year history, ESPN reports.

The race had originally been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, organizers say they’ll hold a virtual event. ESPN reports that those who verify they ran 26.2 miles on their own will receive a finisher’s medal.

The Boston Marathon has never been canceled outright since its first running in 1897, though there was a de facto cancellation in 1918, when the end of World War I and a global influenza pandemic prompted organizers to switch to a relay race format.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

