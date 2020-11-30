Boston Celtics officially sign Tristan Thompson to free agent contract

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson, left, drives past Boston Celtics’ Robert Williams III in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Cleveland. The Celtics won 119-113. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

For his career, Thompson averaged 9.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and one assist in 619 games

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WKBN) – The Boston Celtics officially announced the signing of former Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson to a free agent contract.

Thompson spent the last nine seasons in Cleveland after being selected fourth overall in the 2011 NBA Draft.

For his career, Thompson averaged 9.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and one assist in 619 games.

Last season, he produced a career-best 12.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 blocked shots and 30.2 minutes in 57 games played for the Cavaliers.

He was a key part in helping the Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA Finals, which was the first in franchise history.

The Cavaliers issued the following statement regarding Thompson’s tenure with the franchise: