Boston Celtics officially sign Tristan Thompson to free agent contract

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WKBN) – The Boston Celtics officially announced the signing of former Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson to a free agent contract.
Thompson spent the last nine seasons in Cleveland after being selected fourth overall in the 2011 NBA Draft.
For his career, Thompson averaged 9.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and one assist in 619 games.
Last season, he produced a career-best 12.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 blocked shots and 30.2 minutes in 57 games played for the Cavaliers.
He was a key part in helping the Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA Finals, which was the first in franchise history.
The Cavaliers issued the following statement regarding Thompson’s tenure with the franchise:
Tristan Thompson represented the Cavaliers and the city of Cleveland with the utmost grace and class during his nine seasons in Northeast Ohio. Tristan embodied everything a franchise would want in a player during his time as a Cavalier. He became a champion, a mentor and a great community partner through his selfless acts off the basketball court. Affectionately recognized for his durability, competitive spirit and determination, Tristan was an integral part of our four consecutive NBA Finals trips, culminating in the franchise’s first-ever NBA Championship in 2016. We thank Tristan and wish him nothing but the best, knowing that he has earned a place in the hearts of Cavaliers fans and this organization forever.