Booker scores 31, Suns dominate OT to beat Cavs 134-118

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker (1) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dean Wade (32) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Suns topped the Cavaliers 134-118 in overtime Tuesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and 16 assists and the Phoenix Suns stayed in step with Utah atop the Western Conference by outlasting the under-manned Cleveland Cavaliers 134-118 in overtime on for their fifth straight win.

Mikal Bridges made two 3-pointers, dunked and had a block as Phoenix scored the first 15 points in OT to finally put away the Cavs, who were missing six players with injuries.

Phoenix outscored Cleveland 20-4 in the extra five minutes.

Cavs rookie Isaac Okoro scored a season-high 32 points and Collin Sexton 29 for the Cavs, who lost their seventh straight.