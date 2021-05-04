Booker scores 31, Suns dominate OT to beat Cavs 134-118

The Suns topped the Cavaliers 134-118 in overtime Tuesday night

by: TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker (1) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dean Wade (32) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and 16 assists and the Phoenix Suns stayed in step with Utah atop the Western Conference by outlasting the under-manned Cleveland Cavaliers 134-118 in overtime on for their fifth straight win.

Mikal Bridges made two 3-pointers, dunked and had a block as Phoenix scored the first 15 points in OT to finally put away the Cavs, who were missing six players with injuries.

Phoenix outscored Cleveland 20-4 in the extra five minutes.

Cavs rookie Isaac Okoro scored a season-high 32 points and Collin Sexton 29 for the Cavs, who lost their seventh straight.

