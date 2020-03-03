Bombs away! Bristol boys back in the District Championship

ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bristol boys are headed back to the District Finals for the 4th time in the last 5 years by defeating Windham, 58-47 on Friday.

Watch the video above to see extended highlights from tonight’s game.

The Panthers (19-5) will now face the winner of tomorrow night’s contest between Andrews Osborne (12-11) and Warren JFK (10-13) on Friday.

The Panthers won the district title a year ago by defeating top-seeded Badger (52-39) to move onto the Regionals.

Windham’s season comes to a close at 11-13. The Bombers jumped out to a 4-1 start to begin the year. On February 7, Windham outlasted Bristol in overtime (55-52).