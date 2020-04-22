Bolster the line, or trade back? NFL Draft Analyst Dane Brugler outlines the Browns’ approach

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the 2020 NFL Draft, armed with a total of six picks.
The first-round choice comes with the 10th overall pick, however, multiple published reports say they may trade back to accumulate additional draft capital.
NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of “The Athletic” outlines what their focus may be. Earlier this week, Brugler shared his thoughts with us on when Lynn Bowden may be drafted.
The following are their draft picks entering the 2020 NFL Draft:
Round 1: #10
Round 2: #41
Round 3: #74 & #97
Round 4: #115
Round 5: #187
Round 6: #244
The NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday night on WYTV and will run through Saturday.
The following are the Cleveland Browns’ first-round draft choices since returning to the NFL in 1999:
1999 Tim Couch
2000 Courtney Browns
2001 Gerard Warren
2002 William Green
2003 Jeff Faine
2004 Kellen Winslow II
2005 Braylon Edwards
2006 Kamerion Wimbley
2007 Joe Thomas & Brady Quinn
2008 (no pick)
2009 Alex Mack
2010 Joe Haden
2011 Phil Taylor
2012 Trent Richardson & Brandon Weeded
2013 Brakevious Mingo
2014 Justin Gilbert & Johnny Manziel
2015 Danny Shelton
2016 Corey Coleman
2017 Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers, & David Njoku
2018 Baker Mayfield & Denzel Ward
2019 (no pick)