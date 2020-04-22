Bolster the line, or trade back? NFL Draft Analyst Dane Brugler outlines the Browns’ approach

NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of "The Athletic" outlined what the Browns may do in the NFL Draft

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the 2020 NFL Draft, armed with a total of six picks.

The first-round choice comes with the 10th overall pick, however, multiple published reports say they may trade back to accumulate additional draft capital.

NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of “The Athletic” outlines what their focus may be. Earlier this week, Brugler shared his thoughts with us on when Lynn Bowden may be drafted.

The following are their draft picks entering the 2020 NFL Draft:

Round 1: #10

Round 2: #41

Round 3: #74 & #97

Round 4: #115

Round 5: #187

Round 6: #244

The NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday night on WYTV and will run through Saturday.

The following are the Cleveland Browns’ first-round draft choices since returning to the NFL in 1999:

1999 Tim Couch

2000 Courtney Browns

2001 Gerard Warren

2002 William Green

2003 Jeff Faine

2004 Kellen Winslow II

2005 Braylon Edwards

2006 Kamerion Wimbley

2007 Joe Thomas & Brady Quinn

2008 (no pick)

2009 Alex Mack

2010 Joe Haden

2011 Phil Taylor

2012 Trent Richardson & Brandon Weeded

2013 Brakevious Mingo

2014 Justin Gilbert & Johnny Manziel

2015 Danny Shelton

2016 Corey Coleman

2017 Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers, & David Njoku

2018 Baker Mayfield & Denzel Ward

2019 (no pick)