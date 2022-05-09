WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Freshman Freddy Bolchalk tossed a complete game shutout as Kennedy edged Rootstown, 1-0. Bolchalk allowed five hits, no walks and struck out four batters.

Aidan Rossi drove in Jaden Rishel in the third inning to supply the game’s lone run. Rossi finished with a double and a single.

The Eagles (11-4) will welcome Rootstown (10-4) on Tuesday.

Senior Nathan Galambos pitched seven innings for the Rovers, struck out five and allowed five hits. Sophomore third baseman Tony Karp had a pair of singles.