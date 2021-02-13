Highlights: Bohannon lifts Youngstown State over Purdue Fort Wayne for fifth-straight win

Naz Bohannon had a game-high 22 points as YSU won their fifth-straight game Saturday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Penguins held on in a close game Saturday night, edging Purdue Fort Wayne 72-70 at the Beeghly Center.

Senior Naz Bohannon led the way for the Penguins with 22 points while Garrett Covington had 16, Shemar Rathan-Mays had 15 and Darius Quisenberry added 11.

The win is the Penguins fifth-straight as they move to 13-10 overall and 8-10 in the Horizon League.

Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons with 17 points and six assists.