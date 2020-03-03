Bogdanovic’s 28 leads Jazz past injury-depleted Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) – Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert added 20 and the Utah Jazz began a four-game trip with a 126-113 win over the short-handed Cavaliers. Cleveland dressed only nine players because of injuries and used just seven. Donovan Mitchell added 17 points for the Jazz, which made 20 3-pointers. Utah was flat for long stretches against Cleveland’s depleted roster. The Jazz didn’t put the Cavs away until midway through the final quarter, when Bogdanovic hit a pair of 3-pointers. Collin Sexton scored a career-high 32 points for the Cavs and Kevin Love added 22.
