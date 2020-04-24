‘BodyGuard Mode Activated’ Browns fans, front office and players react to first-round pick Jedrick Wills

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. (74) plays against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Wills was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

"I think we got a winner, and I think we got the right person," says Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – With their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns addressed a need for a left tackle, and according to the team, landed the top lineman in the draft.

“Tonight, best player available on our board happened to be a position of a real need on our team,” says Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta. “That does not happen every year, but we were fortunate that was the case. We are thrilled to get Jedrick (Wills) on our team.”

Wills told the media on Thursday that being picked by Cleveland was a dream come true, and being their top choice was important to him.

“It means a lot,” says Wills. “With them believing in me and kind of expressing their feelings about that, it makes me feel good and it makes me feel welcomed. I am going to prove them right.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski says Wills brings tenacity, toughness and intelligence to the table, and plays with a nastiness.

“I think we got a winner, and I think we got the right person,” says Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. “I keep coming back to it and it is the truth: just trying to get some good players in here and some good people, and he fits the bill.”

General manager Andrew Berry said he spoke to Browns linebacker Mack Wilson, who was teammates with Wills at Alabama, on Wednesday.

“When I was asking Mack about the Alabama guys and we got to Jed, Mack, he paused and he goes, ‘Man, Jed is a baller,’ It is a very simple phrase, but it is something certainly we agreed with and we are excited to have him to the organization,” says Berry. “I think he has a ton of potential. A lot of work to do, but we are happy to add him to the team.”

Perhaps the most interesting praise on Thursday night came from country music star Brad Paisley, and Wills’ response.

BodyGuard Mode Activated! Thank you for the shoutout! @BradPaisley https://t.co/r7QM1gzQaf — Jedrick Wills Jr.® ➕🌎☄️💕 (@JWills73) April 24, 2020

Wills says he’s already been contacted by Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield, and former lineman Joe Thomas offering their help. He also had some social media interaction with current teammates.

Just lemme know how much time you need to finish your route 13🤞🏽😤 https://t.co/LUOsKtbIgR — Jedrick Wills Jr.® ➕🌎☄️💕 (@JWills73) April 24, 2020