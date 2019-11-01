Body camera video shows aftermath of fatal crash that killed Cleveland Browns player’s girlfriend

No charges have been filed yet in the case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police released body camera video Thursday showing the first moments after a deadly crash that killed the girlfriend of a Cleveland Browns player.

Petara Cordero, 26, was killed in a car crash on September 11 in Cleveland.

She was the girlfriend of Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith.

The video shows police and fire crews at the scene.

Smith and his girlfriend were in his 2019 Lamborghini on I-90.

Smith pulled over to the side of I-90 West around 2 a.m. after a tire blew on his vehicle.

Cordero got out of the vehicle and was killed by a passing car.

Smith was not injured and was not impaired, police said.

The driver of the second car was also taken to the hospital and was released after receiving care.

A toxicology report is pending, but the woman admitted she had been drinking, police said.

According to a police report, the woman told police she was “distracted by a bug that flew in her vehicle.”

The FOX 8 I-Team has found no charges have been filed yet in this case.