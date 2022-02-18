AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Following a one-year hiatus, the Bob Dove – YSU Football Coaching Clinic sponsored by the Quad County and the Trumbull-Mahoning Valley Coaches Associations returned in full gear with between 90 and 110 area high school football coaches attending the Friday night event at the Hollywood Racino.



Before covid, the clinic was averaging closer to 75-80 attendees for their Friday night session. They will also have a session on Saturday morning.



YSU head football coach Doug Phillips kicked off the event by welcoming the coaches and stating how great it was to see so many familiar faces and local schools that he interacted with in his time coaching scholastic football in the valley.



“What’s unique for me is that I was part of the Quad County and Mahoning Valley Coaches Associations as a high school coach here. I was president of both of those associations back in that day. For me, leadership is about service, and as a head football coach, you need to be able to serve the coaches by bringing in (college) coaches to talk about the fundamentals of football,” Phillips remarked.



“It’s been a great partnership between us and YSU,” Columbiana football coach Bob Spaite said. “Both Mahoning and Trumbull County coaches have contributed financially to it. Sean Guerriero, myself, DJ Dota, and Dan Yeagley all pitched in and made calls and things like that to get the turnout up a bit.”



Youngstown’s own Reno Ferri began the instructional portion of the night explaining the route techniques of tight ends and receivers. Ferri was just named Tight Ends coach at the University of Akron this past year. He provided drills for tight ends and stressed that defensive backs can’t manipulate the offense into executing the wrong route on passes.



“You can always pick up something,” South Range coach Dan Yeagley said. “His philosophy of getting the tight ends open where a lot of coaches and clinics don’t talk about tight ends because they don’t use tight ends anymore. We still run a tight end. So it was very meaningful to us and helpful for us.”



Following Ferri, Michael Priefer from Division 2 Northwood College spoke to the group about special teams. Priefer stressed that players must be willing to change to be on special teams. He also provided instructions on blocking and kickoff coverages describing front wall and back wall blocking techniques and schemes.



The final speaker on the night was Joe Kreinsen from Lake Erie College. Kreinsen serves as the Storms’ Offensive Coordinator after coaching at Massachusetts and Pittsburgh. Under his direction, the Storm improved offensively and went 5-6 last year following only a total of 3 wins in the previous 3 seasons. He stressed that implementing a culture that agrees with the head coach is important in achieving the goals of the program.



“Any time you can get an offensive line coach, you have to listen to them,” Yeagley commented. “They are more informed of changes because defenses are getting more and more complicated. So the offensive line has to pick up the slack there.”



“You take bits and pieces,” Boardman Spartan head coach DJ Dota added. “Any time I come to a clinic, you are going to get one thing from a speaker. These are pretty good speakers here tonight. There was a lot of information whether it was offense, defense, and Priefer was great with special teams.”



The clinic wraps up Saturday morning with Brett Ekkens from Indiana Wesleyan speaking on the offensive line and the running game. YSU’s Devon Spalding will talk about running backs, and JJ Clark, also from Indiana Wesleyan will talk about his experience as a Defensive Coordinator.