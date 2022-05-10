AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman boys sprinter Ben Alvarico captured two AAC Red Tier conference championships Tuesday night in 100m and 200m.

Watch the video above to see the race and hear from Alvarico.

Alvarico is ranked in the top 50 in the state in the 200m.

In a battle with teammate Cam Thompson in the 100m, Alvarico won by just .006 seconds with a time of 10.882.

Later in the evening, Alvarico took the crown in his top event, posting a time of 22.27, just off the conference record mark.

The Boardman boys finished second to Austintown Fitch in the overall team total by just 15 points.