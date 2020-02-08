Boardman’s Pat Birch reflects on winning back-to-back AAC Red Tier Titles

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman rolled past Warren Harding 59-35 Friday night to win the All-American Conference Red Tier Title for the second straight year.



Following the victory, Boardman Head Coach Pat Birch joined Chad Krispinsky.

Ethan Anderson led the Spartans with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 blocks. Derrick Anderson added 15 points in the win, while Tommy Fryda chipped in with 8 points for Boardman.

Aston Bates led Warren Harding with 12 points, while Dom Foster and Munch Owens added 9 points apiece in the setback.

Warren Harding drops to 12-7 overall on the season, and 5-2 in AAC action. The Raiders return to action visit Lakeside on Tuesday night.

Boardman improves to 17-1 overall, and 7-0 in league play. The Spartans will host Louisville Tuesday night.