Boardman’s Pat Birch discusses thrilling win over Chaney

Boardman held off Chaney Friday night in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Cowboys and Spartans went back and forth throughout the night, with the Spartans pulling away in the final minutes.



Following the win, Boardman Head Coach Pat Birch joined Chad Krispinsky.

Derrick Anderson led all scorers with 21 points.

Tommy Fryda added 18 points on six three-pointers. He broke the program’s 28-year old single-season three-point record. Fryda now has a total of 57 three-pointers this season at Boardman.

Ethan Anderson tallied 9 points and 7 rebounds.

Travis Easterly led Chaney with 19 points. Sharrod Taylor added 18 points, while Quincy Jones tallies 13 points in the setback.

With the win, Boardman improves to 19-1 on the season. Chaney drops to 15-6 overall on the campaign.