Boardman’s off to a 4-0 start; Fryda pours in 17

Spartans meet Mooney on the road this Friday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Spartans are off to a 4-0 start following tonight’s win over Lake, 64-43. Tommy Fryda took game-high honors with 17 points (14 in the 3rd quarter). Derrick Anderson added 15 points and Daeone Martin made 7 of 7 at the free throw line to post 13.

Boardman is averaging 68 points per game on the season.

With the loss, the Blue Streaks fall to 2-4 after their 2-0 start to the season. This Friday, Lake will meet GlenOak.

The Spartans will travel to Mooney to take on the Cardinals on Friday.