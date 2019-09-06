Fryda gives Boardman the advantage

Boardman and Poland combined for four turnovers in first quarter

Connor Miller caught 2 TDs from Zach Ryan

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman took the lead into intermission on a Tommy Fryda field goal. The first quarter was littered with turnovers as each team had a total of two in the opening frame.

Poland’s senior Mike Voitus intercepted an errant Boardman pass early in the opening quarter. On the eleventh play of the drive, Jake Rutana ran in the game’s first score from 8-yards out to give Poland the early 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Terence Thomas went 57-yards to give Boardman the ball deep in Poland territory. On 4th down, Zach Ryan connected with Connor Miller on a 31-yard completion for the score.

In the opening moments of the 2nd quarter, Ryan finds Miller once again on a 16-yard toss for six points to give the Spartans the 14-7 advantage.

Poland came right back. Brody Todd completed a 34-yard pass to Andrew Centofanti which was aided by a personal foul penalty on the Spartans’ defense. On the next play, Josh Alessi ran it in from 5-yard away to tie the game up at 14.

To break the tie score, Tommy Fryda booted a 22-yard field goal through the uprights to give Boardman the 17-14 lead heading into halftime.

SCORING CHART

First Quarter

P – Jake Rutana, 8-yard TD run (P 7-0, 6:55)

B – Connor Miller, 31-yard TD catch from Zach Ryan (T 7-7, 4:51)

Second Quarter

B – Connor Miller, 16-yard TD catch from Zach Ryan (B 14-7)

P – Josh Alessi, 5-yard TD run (T 14-14)

B – Tommy Fryda, 22-yard FG (B 17-14, 0:41)