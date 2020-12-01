Boardman’s Linsley to miss time with Packers; expected back for playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin, (WKBN) – Boardman native and Green Bay Packers’ Center Corey Linsley suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday night’s win over the Bears.
NFL Network is reporting that he will miss the next 3-6 weeks of game action.
However, Linsley is expected to be able to return in time for the playoffs.
The former Spartan suffered the injury in the first quarter at Soldier Field, when a defensive lineman fell on his leg.
Linsley has spent his entire professional football career in Green Bay, after being selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
