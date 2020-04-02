Boardman’s Fryda kicks his way to the college ranks

Boardman Placekicker Tommy Fryda has announced that he will play college football at Cal U of Pennsylvania.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s Tommy Fryda has announced that he will play college football at California University of Pennsylvania. He will both kick and punt for the Vulcans.

I’d like to thank my family, teammates, friends, and coaches throughout my high school career. After a long process and consideration, Im proud to say that I will be committing and continuing my academic and athletic career at CAL U of PA 🦅🏈 pic.twitter.com/ZdNkqUupQl — Tommy Fryda (@tfryda6) April 1, 2020

Last Fall, Fryda connected on 5 of 7 field goal attempts for the Spartans. He was also 30-31 on extra points.

The multi-sports athlete set Boardman’s school record for extra points and also total points.

On the basketball court, the senior standout broke the Spartans’ single-season three-point record this past season, and he was also named First-Team All-Ohio in soccer back in the Fall.

“Definitely I think the success will help out with my motivation that I’ve had the past four years, and the legacy that I’ve left behind,” Fryda said.

“It all starts right now. Trying to get ready. Ya know, there are some tough times right now. Try to get the starting job there. Keep it, work hard. And eventually possibly one day maybe work in the NFL,” Fryda added.

Fryda chose Cal-PA over Glenville State and Seton Hill.