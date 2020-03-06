Boardman’s dream season ends in District Semifinals for 2nd straight year after loss to Canton McKinley

Boardman was looking to get back to a District Final for the first time since 1979 but fell short against Canton McKinley

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Spartans dream season came to an end Thursday night as they fell in the Division I Canton District Semifinals to Canton McKinley 59-47 at the Canton Civic Center.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

Boardman was looking to reach the District Final for the first time since 1979.

The Spartans trailed at the half but rallied to take a two possession lead in the 3rd quarter.

But the Bulldogs Mekhi Smith got hot from deep, hitting triple after triple, finishing 5 of 6 from beyond-the-arc for 15 points on the night.

Kobe Johnson led the way for McKinley with 18 points.

For Boardman, Derrick Anderson had a team-high 16 while Ethan Anderson had 15.

The Spartans finish the year 22-2 while McKinley advances to face Green in the District Final on Saturday.