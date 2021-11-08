Boardman’s Dials named Big Ten Player of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – As a senior at Boardman High School (in 2000-01), Terence Dials was a Top-100 national prospect as he averaged 16.8 points per contest. The 6’9 center signed with coach Jim O’Brien and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ohio State won the Big Ten Tournament in 2002 by defeating Iowa (81-64) in Dials’ freshman season. After Thad Matta took over in 2004, Dials started every game (64) and averaged 15.9 points as a junior and 15.3 as a senior.

Dials was named the 2006 Big Ten Player of the Year following his senior season which saw #34 averaged 15.3 points, 8.0 rebounds while shooting 55.9% from the floor. The Buckeyes finished the campaign with 24-wins and ranked #6 in the AP poll. For his career, Terence played in 132 games, scored 1566 points and finished with 867 rebounds.

Terence Dials, C/Ohio State

Career – 132 games played, 97 starts (all 64 over his last 2 seasons); 11.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Tournament Games

Mar. 19, 2006 (NCAA Tournament) – Georgetown 70 Buckeyes 52

Mar. 17, 2006 (NCAA Tournament) – Buckeyes 70 Davidson 62

Mar. 19, 2003 (NIT Tournament) – Georgia Tech 72 Buckeyes 58

Mar. 16, 2002 (NCAA Tournament) – Missouri 83 Buckeyes 67

Mar. 14, 2002 (NCAA Tournament) – Buckeyes 69 Davidson 64

