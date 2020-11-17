Boardman’s Coach Birch: ‘Goal is to maintain high-level of play we’ve established’

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman is coming off of back-to-back league championships and, to boot, 20-plus win seasons.
The Spartans began last year with a 10-0 mark as they would go onto be ranked in the AP Division I Top 10 the entire season long.
Boardman Spartans
Coach: Pat Birch
2019-20 record: 22-2 (8-0, AAC Red)
Last ranked: #7 in Division I on February 17, 2020
Returning Starters: Senior Ethan Anderson
The defending back-to-back league champions lost nine seniors, including all-state point guard Derrick Anderson.
“We’re looking to reload instead of rebuild this season,” said Coach Birch. “We have a talented group ready to prove themselves.”
Their two returning letter winners – Ethan Anderson (6’7) and Trey DePietro (6’5) – offer up excellent skill for their size and versatility. Anderson averaged 10.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3 blocks per game. DePietro put together a stat line of 3.2 points, 3.4 boards while shooting 70% from the foul line (14-20).
“Our goal is to maintain the high-level of play we have established over the past two seasons,” indicates Birch. “We expect to defend our conference championship and compete for a district championship. Both of those expectations will in no way be easy, but we are challenging our players to set high expectations. We have some good talent, but it’s unproven, especially at the guard position. We’ll need guys to make a jump from talented JV players to successful varsity players. We will look to utilize our size both offensively and defensively.”
Seniors Spencer Smith (9 games played), Marco Stilliana (9 games played) and Ty Ventresco (10 games played) will be in the mix for playing time as well as juniors Ben Alvarico, D.J. Evans, Anthony Hightower and Luke Ryan.
2019-20 All-American Conference – Red Tier Standings
x-#7 Boardman – 8-0 (22-2)
Harding – 5-3 (14-11)
Canfield – 3-5 (12-13)
Fitch – 3-5 (10-13)
Howland – 1-7 (5-18)
2020-21 Schedules
Boardman
Dec. 4 – Benedictine
Dec. 8 – at Chaney
Dec. 11 – Louisville
Dec. 15 – at Lake
Dec. 18 – Cardinal Mooney
Dec. 22 – at Poland
Dec. 29 – Tallmadge
Jan. 5 – Hoover
Jan. 8 – East
Jan. 12 – at Howland
Jan. 15 – Fitch
Jan. 17 – vs. Massillon (at Hoover)
Jan. 19 – at Canfield
Jan. 22 – Chaney
Jan. 26 – at Harding
Jan. 29 – Howland
Feb. 2 – at Fitch
Feb. 5 – Canfield
Feb. 12 – Harding
Feb. 13 – GlenOak
Feb. 16 – at Lakeview
Feb. 19 – at Ursuline
