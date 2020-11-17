Boardman’s Coach Birch: ‘Goal is to maintain high-level of play we’ve established’

Six-foot-seven-inch tall Ethan Anderson is back after averaging 11 points and eight rebounds per game

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman is coming off of back-to-back league championships and, to boot, 20-plus win seasons.

The Spartans began last year with a 10-0 mark as they would go onto be ranked in the AP Division I Top 10 the entire season long.

Boardman Spartans

Coach: Pat Birch

2019-20 record: 22-2 (8-0, AAC Red)

Last ranked: #7 in Division I on February 17, 2020

Returning Starters: Senior Ethan Anderson

The defending back-to-back league champions lost nine seniors, including all-state point guard Derrick Anderson.

“We’re looking to reload instead of rebuild this season,” said Coach Birch. “We have a talented group ready to prove themselves.”

Their two returning letter winners – Ethan Anderson (6’7) and Trey DePietro (6’5) – offer up excellent skill for their size and versatility. Anderson averaged 10.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3 blocks per game. DePietro put together a stat line of 3.2 points, 3.4 boards while shooting 70% from the foul line (14-20).

“Our goal is to maintain the high-level of play we have established over the past two seasons,” indicates Birch. “We expect to defend our conference championship and compete for a district championship. Both of those expectations will in no way be easy, but we are challenging our players to set high expectations. We have some good talent, but it’s unproven, especially at the guard position. We’ll need guys to make a jump from talented JV players to successful varsity players. We will look to utilize our size both offensively and defensively.”

Seniors Spencer Smith (9 games played), Marco Stilliana (9 games played) and Ty Ventresco (10 games played) will be in the mix for playing time as well as juniors Ben Alvarico, D.J. Evans, Anthony Hightower and Luke Ryan.

2019-20 All-American Conference – Red Tier Standings

x-#7 Boardman – 8-0 (22-2)

Harding – 5-3 (14-11)

Canfield – 3-5 (12-13)

Fitch – 3-5 (10-13)

Howland – 1-7 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedules

Boardman

Dec. 4 – Benedictine

Dec. 8 – at Chaney

Dec. 11 – Louisville

Dec. 15 – at Lake

Dec. 18 – Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 22 – at Poland

Dec. 29 – Tallmadge

Jan. 5 – Hoover

Jan. 8 – East

Jan. 12 – at Howland

Jan. 15 – Fitch

Jan. 17 – vs. Massillon (at Hoover)

Jan. 19 – at Canfield

Jan. 22 – Chaney

Jan. 26 – at Harding

Jan. 29 – Howland

Feb. 2 – at Fitch

Feb. 5 – Canfield

Feb. 12 – Harding

Feb. 13 – GlenOak

Feb. 16 – at Lakeview

Feb. 19 – at Ursuline