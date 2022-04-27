BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman basketball standout Trey DiPietro will continue his career in the college ranks at Westminster College.

A signing ceremony was held at the high school on Wednesday.

DePietro averaged a double-double for the Spartans this year averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds per contest.



DiPietro was a two-time All-AAC First Team selection and was named the AAC Player of the Year this past season.



In addition, he was named First Team All-District, First-Team All-Northeast Inland and Special Mention All Ohio.