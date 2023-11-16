BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman standout Sophia Rivera signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her golf career at Youngstown State University.

A signing ceremony was held at Boardman High School on Thursday afternoon.

Rivera is the 2023 All-American Conference Player of the Year.

She was a three time 1st Team All Conference member, as well as a 2023 Conference Medalist.

Rivera qualified for Districts this past season as an individual. She also went with the Spartan team in both 2021 and 2022.

The Spartan standout was a two-year captain her junior and senior seasons.