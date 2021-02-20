Boardman wrestling standout places fourth at girls’ state tournament

Boardman Freshman Lexi Beadle placed fourth at the OHSWCA state wrestling championships.

HILLIARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Freshman Lexi Beadle placed fourth at the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association state wrestling championships this weekend at Hilliard Davis High School.

She wrestled at the 118-pound weight class and has been wrestling for the last seven years.

Beadle is the first Spartan to place at state, and was joined at the state tournament by Sloan McNally who also competed for Boardman this weekend.

In addition to placing at state, Beadle also took top honors at Regionals. She likewise won a District Championship this season.