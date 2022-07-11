BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman 12U Little League baseball team is heading to the state tournament after they captured a District 2 title 3-2 over Poland Monday at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Poland would open the scoring in the first inning off of a passed ball that made it 1-0.

But Boardman would answer in their half of the first when Rocco Haas hammered a 2-run home run to left-center to give them the advantage 2-1.

The score would stay that way until the 5th inning when Dom Delluomo hit a two-out RBI-single to even the game at 2-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Boardman would load the bases setting the stage for Alek Rudiak who drew a bases-loaded walk to win it.