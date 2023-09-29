WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman travels to Warren Harding for a week seven matchup Friday night.

Boardman’s defense was the first to put points on the board with Aiden Berg picking up a loose ball and running it back for a touchdown to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead.

Antonio Smith’s short touchdown run tied the game for the Raiders.

An Israel Reynolds rushing touchdown would give the Raiders their first lead of the game, 14-7, as the first quarter ended.

Chaz Coleman’s long touchdown pass to Naujeat Jones extended the Raiders’ lead in the second quarter. The lead stretched to three scores with Reynolds’ second rushing score of the game.

Zach Haus’ touchdown pass to Jaylen Soto closed the gap for Boardman late in the first half.

Warren Harding leads 28-14 at halftime as of the last update.

Boardman (1-5) will visit Dover next week. Warren Harding (2-4) will travel to Cardinal Mooney.