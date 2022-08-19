MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Spartans kicked off the 2022 high school football season with a battle against the Cardinal Mooney Cardinals in a game played at Mineral Ridge.

After a scoreless first half, Mooney finally broke the tie in the third quarter when Ashton O’Brien rolled out to his left and found Robert Hardy for a touchdown to give the Cardinals the first lead of the game, 7-0.

With just over six minutes remaining in the game, Boardman tied the game when Fernando Ortiz broke loose for a 34-yard touchdown run.

An Austin Cousin 31-yard field goal with just over three minutes left in the game gave Boardman their first lead of the night, 10-7.

Boardman currently leads 10-7 late in the fourth quarter at last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Boardman will host Chaney in week two. Cardinal Mooney will host Lake Catholic.