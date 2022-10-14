AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rivals collide Friday night as the Boardman Spartans visit the Austintown Fitch Falcons.

The Falcons currently lead 28-20 early in the fourth quarter at last update. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Tomas Andujar got things going early in the first with a 10-yard run to give the Spartans an early 7-0 lead.

But the Falcons ripped off three straight touchdowns before the half with DJ Williams’ rushing touchdown late in the first, followed by two Deshawn Vaughn touchdown passes (Dom Perry, Cam Smith).

The Spartans cut the lead to 21-13 in the third with an Andujar touchdown pass.

A DJ Williams 75-yard score immediately put the Falcons back ahead by two scores.

On the following drive, it was Andujar again, this time with a rushing score, to pull Boardman back within a score, 28-20.

Boardman (4-4) will visit Canfield in their regular season finale. Austintown Fitch (7-1) will play host to Warren Harding.