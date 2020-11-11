Boardman trio bound for the college ranks

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A trio of Boardman standout student-athletes has officially signed their national letters of intent.

Raegan Burkey, Maria Torres and Katie Stamp all made their college choices official on Wednesday.

Raegan Burkey has signed with Bowling Green Track and Cross-Country. She was County Champion in the 400 and 800, and also earned All-AAC honors in the 400, 800, 1600 and 4×400 relay. Burkey will finish as a four-time letter winner in track. She posted one of the top times in school history in 400, 800, 1600 and 5K. She is also a state qualifier in 800 and 5K.

Burkey qualified for the state cross-country meet this season. She was the first female runner to qualify for state, and finished in 54th place at that meet.

Maria Torres will play college volleyball at Thiel College. Torres piled up 305 kills, 244 digs and 25 aces this season, bringing her career totals to 740 kills, 102 aces and 613 digs. Torres was named first-team All-AAC and First Team All-District.



Katie Stamp has likewise signed to play college volleyball at Thiel. Stamp finished with 221 kills, 321 digs and 37 aces this season, bringing her career totals to 704 kills, 121 aces and 721 digs.

Stamp was named second-team All-AAC and Second-Team All-District.