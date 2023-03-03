BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior Reagan Smith will continue her track career at Westminster College.

A signing ceremony was held at Boardman High School on Friday.

Smith is a 3-year letter winner on the track and was named First-Team All AAC in 2022.

She was a member of the 4×100 District Finalist Relay Team in 2021 and has a personal best of 4’10” in the High Jump.

Smith is also a member of the girls’ basketball team where she was a two year letter winner and helped the Spartans to a 15-9 record this past winter.