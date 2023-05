BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s Tyler Cherne will continue his throwing career at the University of Saint Mary.

He made the official commitment on Wednesday at Boardman High School.

Cherne has a personal best throw in discus of 161’6.” His personal best throw in shot put of 51’2.75”.

He is a two-time Indoor State Qualifier in shot put and was also MVP of the Marlington Invitational.

Cherne was the Throws MVP of the Nordonia Relays and was also 2023 County Champion in the discus.