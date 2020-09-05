Boardman too much for East; Spartans notch first win of the season

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman topped Youngstown East 27-7 Friday night in high school football action.

Spartans’ Quarterback Terence Thomas tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the first half. He also ran for a touchdown in the second half.

Sean O’Horo capped off the scoring with a touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Boardman improves to 1-1 overall on the season. East drops to 0-2 overall on the campaign.

The Spartans will host Ursuline in week three, while the Golden Bears pay a visit to Cardinal Mooney.

