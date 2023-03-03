BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior Julia Basista officially committed to continue her academic and athletic career with the Mount Union College swim program.

A ceremony was held at Boardman High School on Friday.

Basista was a co-captain for the Spartans this season.

She is a 4-year letter winner for the Spartans, and built an impressive list of accomplishments during her high school career.

Basista was a 4-time District Qualifier, 4 Time NEAC All-Star.

In addition, she was a 2-time All-American Conference Champion in the 100 Breaststroke.