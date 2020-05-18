Boardman swimmer heading to the next level at federal service academy

Boardman swimmer Matt DunLany will continue his career at the United States Merchant Marine Academy

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior swimmer Matt DunLany has signed on to continue his swimming and academic career at the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

DunLany is a four-year letter winner with the Spartans and is in the top-25 in every swimming event minus diving.

He has qualified for the state swimming meet four times and holds school record’s in three separate relay events.

In addition to his accomplishments in the pool, DunLany is just as impressive in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA and National Academic All-American.