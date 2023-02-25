CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – On the final day of the OHSAA State Swimming and Diving Tournament, a handful of Boardman Spartans were on hand to swim in the finals.

Boardman senior Caleb Satterfield qualified for the finals in the 100 Butterfly and finished in ninth with a time of 49.76.

Satterfield finished first in his heat and recorded the sixth fastest time at the State meet.

On the girl’s swimming side, senior Madison Murphy reached the finals in the 100 Yard Freestyle and registered a 52.78 to finish in 15th place.

The Boardman girls also swam in the finals of the 200 Yard Medley Relay and finished with a 1:48.75 to finish in 16th. That relay consisted of Alexis Mihok, Petra Crnjak, Gina DiNapoli and Murphy.

While in the diving division, sophomore RJ Keating advanced to the finals in the 1 meter diving and finished in 14th place with a final score of 386.90.