YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As local qualifiers for state swimming and diving prepare to head down to Canton, the Boardman swim team is celebrating shattering five different school records at districts.

On the boys’ side, senior Caleb Satterfield qualified for state in the 100 Yard Butterfly and 200 Yard Individual Medley.

Satterfield’s 200 IM time of 1:54.48 broke the old school record by nearly an entire second.

Then for the girls, senior Madison Murphy set a new school record in the 100 Freestyle with a time of 52.56 to break the oldest-standing school record from 2009.

Sophomore Gina DiNapoli also set a new record on her way to state in the 100 Butterfly with an all-time of 58.2, breaking a nine-year-old mark.

Senior Lexxi Mihok was the third record breaker for the Boardman girl’s team with a time of 59.49 in the Backstroke to set a new Boardman record.

Then, the Boardman girl’s 200 Medley Relay of Murphy, DiNapoli, Mihok and Petra Crnjak are all headed to state after shaving off an entire second from the old record, to set a new school-best time of 1:48.00.

