YOUGNSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman swim and dive team defeated Austintown Fitch in Thursday’s meet, with the boys winning 140-31 and the girls 147-16.

Watch the above video for meet highlights and postrace reactions.

Boardman’s Caleb Satterfield tallied multiple first place finishes. Satterfield brought home top honors in the 200 medley relay, the 200 IM, 200 freestyle relay and 100 backstroke.

Spartan senior Caleb Cailor also had himself a night. He won the 400 freestyle relay and the 200 freestyle. He also placed first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:25.25, beating second place by over twelve seconds.

On the girls’ side, junior Alexis Mihok dominated, winning the the 200 freestyle relay, 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

Boardman freshman RJ Keating won the boys 1 meter dive with a score of 271.50. It is the highest score for a freshman in program history.

Austintown Fitch junior Lillie Dilts broke the school record for fastest time in the 100 freestyle with a second place finish and time of 55.74.