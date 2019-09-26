Boardman superfan celebrates love for the Green Bay Packers

Keith Boyer's yard is decorated with numerous items celebrating his love for the Packers, and the inside of his home is decked out as well

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One Boardman man is loud and proud about his love for the Green Bay Packers.

Keith Boyer’s yard is decorated with numerous items celebrating his love for the Packers. That includes signs and inflatable football players, all in green and gold colors.

Even the house is in Packers colors on Shadyside Drive.

“I take it seriously,” Boyer said. “Every room in the house is Green Bay.”

Keith is not kidding. Walking into his basement is like walking into a Packers memorabilia warehouse. It has thousands of items, all with the familiar G logo or “Packers” written on it.

Boyer’s pride is a 6-foot statue of Bart Starr. He only knows of two others like it.

“They made 96 of them, and I’ve got one of them in the basement,” he said. “It took five of us to get in the truck to bring it from Milwaukee. It took five of us to get it down in the basement. I wasn’t sure it was going to fit when I got it here.”

Living in Boardman, Boyer is well aware that a former Spartan, Corey Linsley, plays for the Pack. He talked to him during a game at Lambeau Field last year.

“It was great to see him and yell, “Hey, we’re from Boardman!’ And I’ve met his mom and dad, and they’re great people,” Boyer said.

Boyer bleeds green and gold. The outside of his home has decorations year-round, whether the Packers are good or bad.

Boyer is definitely a superfan.

