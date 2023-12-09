POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After trailing at halftime, Boardman used a 6-0 run in the third quarter to retake the lead and would never look back to beat Poland 44-39 to wrap up the United Way Holliday Basketball Classic.

The team effort from the Spartans was led by Nico Holzchah with a team-high 12 points and 3 rebounds, while Noah Ziak added 9 points and 3 rebounds as well.

For Poland, sophomore Carmine Tukalo led the way with a game-high 19 points with senior Cole Fulton adding 9 points of his own.

After the loss, the Bulldogs fall for the first time this year and now sit at 2-1 as they prep for Hubbard on Tuesday.

The Spartans improve to 3-0 on the season after the win and next will take on Youngstown East.