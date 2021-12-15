BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman football standouts Terence Thomas and Cam Thompson officially signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday.

Thomas officially signed with Purdue, after earning First Team All-American Conference honors the last two years. He compiled 600 passing yards to go along with 388 rushing yards and five touchdowns for the Spartans this season.

Thompson officially signed with Eastern Illinois. In nine games this Fall, Thompson caught 23 passes for 484 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively he finished with 15 tackles.

Thompson finished his career first in school history in touchdown receptions, second in receiving yards, and third in receiving yards in a game. He earned First Team All-AAC and Second Team All Inland. He was also a State Qualifier in Track in the 100M.