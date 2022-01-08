AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman standout wrestler Sean O’Horo set the Spartans all-time wins mark on Saturday at the Austintown Duels meet.

O’Horo notched his 144th career win to set the new all-time mark.

The Spartans senior beats the mark previously held by Nick Mancini which was set back in 2013.

O’Horo also shares the single-season wins mark of 49 which was set in 2021 by O’Horo and teammate Jake Powell.

The OHSAA District wrestling meet is scheduled for Feb. 28 until March 5 which will be followed by the State Tournament from March 11-13.