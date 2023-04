BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman standout Ian McGavin has officially signed to continue his soccer career at the next level at the College of Charleston.

A signing ceremony was held at Boardman High School on Thursday.

McGavin is a three-year letter winner for the Spartans and a two-time team captain.

Last season, he was Boardman’s team leader in assists.

McGavin is a two-time First Team All District selection in Division I. In addition, he was also a two-time All-American Conference selection.