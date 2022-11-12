BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman standout Carson Essad has officially signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his soccer career at Marshall University.

Essad is a four-year varsity letterman, and a two-time team captain for the Spartans. He was named the 2022 Division I District Player of the Year, and also Academic All-Ohio.



He earned All-District First Team honors three times during his high school career, and was twice named All-American Conference.

Essad will finish school at Boardman in December and enroll at Marshall to start classes beginning in January.