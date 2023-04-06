BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior Brady DePietro has officially signed to continue his basketball career at Westminster College.

A signing ceremony was held at Boardman High School on Thursday.

He joins his brother Trey, who recently completed his freshman season with the Titans’ program.

Brady was a two-year starter for the Spartans. For his efforts, he was named Second Team AAC, First Team All District, Team MVP and Team Captain.

Last season, Brady averaged 9.2 points per game, which was the second-highest scoring average on the team. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds per contest for Boardman.