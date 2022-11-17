YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman graduate Travis Koontz will continue his professional football career in the XFL.

The 6-foot-5 tight end was selected by the Vegas Vipers on Day 2 of XFL Draft. Koontz made the announcement on social media Thursday.

Koontz has played the last three seasons at Texas Tech, and finished his career with 45 receptions for 647 yards and five touchdowns.

As a senior, he was named honorable mention All-Big 12 and selected to play in the 2022 Hula Bowl.

Koontz, a 2017 graduate of Boardman, was an All-Conference player with the Spartans during his senior season.

The XFL will begin play in February 2023, under the new ownership group of Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale.